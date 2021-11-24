Pittsburgh ranks number one for attracting relocating retirees in 2021
Published
The amount of retired Americans relocating hit its lowest number in seven years in 2021 at only 226,000. However, more relocated to Pittsburgh than any other city. According to a report from the HireAHelper blog, overall, retirement rates increased during the pandemic, with up to 3 million Americans retiring earlier than planned. But most of them are staying put, due to Covid-19, high-priced homes and a lack of retirement savings. Out of those that did relocate, 7.2% chose Pittsburgh, likely…Full Article