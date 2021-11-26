The 100 best drama movies of all time, according to critics
Published
Critics' favorite dramas include classics like "Citizen Kane" and "The Godfather" along with more recent titles like the Oscar winner "Parasite."Full Article
Published
Critics' favorite dramas include classics like "Citizen Kane" and "The Godfather" along with more recent titles like the Oscar winner "Parasite."Full Article
Classic movies like "The Godfather" and "Casablanca" appear alongside modern masterpieces like "Moonlight" and "Parasite."