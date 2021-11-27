Caroline Nokes decries Tory colleague Nadine Dorries for dismissing Stanley Johnson allegation
Published
Tory MP Caroline Nokes has condemned her colleague, culture secretary Nadine Dorries, for using her “considerable influence and power in the media” to dismiss her allegation against of inappropriate touching against Stanley Johnson, the Prime Minister’s father. Nokes, the chairwoman of the Commons Women and Equalities Committee was responding to Dorries’ rejection of her allegation [...]Full Article