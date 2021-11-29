Five things you need to know today, and four-day workweeks

Good morning, Boston. Here are the five things you need to know to start your workday, and another case for a four-day workweek. Hotspot raises $100M Four years after its founding, HotSpot Therapeutics has raised a sizable Series C round — $100 million — with plans to become a fully integrated, clinical-stage biotech firm, Rowan Walrath reports. Moderna: Omicron vaccine in 2022 Scientists are scrambling to gather data on the new omicron variant. Meanwhile, Moderna Chief Medical Officer Paul…