Covid death rate not rising: Swap restrictions and mass hysteria for cautious optimism as Omicron mutation is ‘super mild‘ variant, WHO and Coronavirus experts say
The WHO and Coronavirus experts around the world are calling this morning for countries to drop travel restrictions and end the mass hysteria and instead be cautiously optimistic as initial reports out of South Africa suggest the new Omicron variant is not more lethal than the previous Delta variant. In fact, there have been no [...]Full Article