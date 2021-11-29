News24.com | Jack Dorsey stepping down as Twitter’s chief executive
Published
Jack Dorsey is also the head of payments company Square and has been taking an increasing interest in cryptocurrencies recentlyFull Article
Published
Jack Dorsey is also the head of payments company Square and has been taking an increasing interest in cryptocurrencies recentlyFull Article
The social media pioneer, whose name has become synonymous with Twitter, is also the chief executive of another company, Square.
The Associated Press (AP) — Shares of Twitter are surging on a report that co-founder Jack Dorsey will step down as the company's..
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey is expected to step down from his executive role, sources tell CNBC.
#jackdorsey #twitter