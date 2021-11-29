Dorsey resigns from Twitter
Published
Jack Dorsey has resigned has CEO of Twitter, leaving him free to concentrate on leading his other company, payments giant Square.Full Article
Published
Jack Dorsey has resigned has CEO of Twitter, leaving him free to concentrate on leading his other company, payments giant Square.Full Article
Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey will step down as CEO of the social media platform, the company announced. He will be succeeded by..
Dorsey faced calls from Twitter stakeholder Elliott Management Corp to step down from one of the companies in early 2020.