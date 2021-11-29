University of Hawaii at Manoa Cancer Center study uses AI to detect skin cancer

The University of Hawaii Cancer Center has seen significant progression in innovation in the last 50 years, most recently in a study that has identified new ways to detect skin cancer using artificial intelligence, or AI. The study, “The Potential of Using Artificial Intelligence to Improve Skin Cancer Diagnoses in Hawaii’s Multiethnic Population,” was conducted by UH Cancer Center Researchers Kevin Cassel and John Shepherd, and community health educator Mark Lee Willingham Jr., a sociology…