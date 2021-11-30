Amazon Home Warranty settles with Arizona AG after fraud allegations

Hundreds of Arizona home warranty buyers will get restitution as a result of the latest settlement in a series of cases targeting false claims. Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced a consent judgment in which Amazon Home Warranty will pay $105,000 in customer restitution, as well as $35,000 in civil penalties and $10,000 in attorneys’ fees as well as paying $15,000 to disburse the restitution. The judgment, which is pending court approval, comes as the result of allegations that Amazon…

