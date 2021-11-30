Philadelphia-area investors to talk venture capital trends and local outlook at live event Thursday
Firms in the Philadelphia region raked in $5.2 billion in venture capital funding during the first nine months of 2021, and that pace shows no signs of slowing as the year draws to a close. Five VC veterans will reflect on the trends emerging and what's ahead for funding in Greater Philadelphia at a "Connecting with Venture Capitalists" event hosted by the Philadelphia Business Journal and PHL Inno at City Winery Philadelphia on Dec. 2. The event, led by Business Journal tech reporter Kennedy…