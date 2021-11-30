Grieco Hyundai in Johnston under investigation by R.I. attorney general

A Johnston Hyundai dealership is under investigation by Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha and suspected of selling cars it did not own. Grieco Hyundai at 1890 Hartford Ave. is named in a civil investigative demand filed by Neronha's office on Nov. 22 in Providence/Bristol County Superior Court. The dealership may have been "selling motor vehicles for which the subject does not have title or the legal authority to transfer ownership at the time of sale and making false and misleading statements…