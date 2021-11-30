Playtex parent company, with operations in Chesterfield, buys Billie women's personal care brand for $310M

Women’s shaving and body care products company Billie has been acquired by the parent company of Schick and Skintimate shaving products as well as other brands, including Playtex and Stayfree. Edgewell Personal Care Co. (NYSE: EPC) paid $310 million for Billie’s portfolio of personal care products for women in an all-cash transaction. Edgewell, which has a large office in Chesterfield, in fall 2018 switched its corporate headquarters from St. Louis to Shelton, Connecticut, where many of its…