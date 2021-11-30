Federal Judge Blocks Vaccine Mandate for Health Workers
Published
The ruling is a setback for the administration’s effort to require vaccination for hospital and nursing home workers, which had been set to start next week.Full Article
Published
The ruling is a setback for the administration’s effort to require vaccination for hospital and nursing home workers, which had been set to start next week.Full Article
Judge Blocks , Federal Vaccine Mandate, for Health Workers in 10 States.
On Nov. 29, U.S. District Judge Matthew Schelp..
A federal judge on Monday blocked President Joe Biden’s administration from enforcing a coronavirus vaccine mandate on..