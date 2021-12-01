Intuit elects new board chair

The board of directors of software company Intuit has appointed Suzanne Nora Johnson to the role of Board Chair, effective in January 2022, following the Annual Meeting of Shareholders. Intuit (Nasdaq: INTU), is the technology platform that makes TurboTax, QuickBooks, Mint, Credit Karma, and Mailchimp. Nora Johnson has served as an independent member of Intuit’s board since 2007 and as lead independent director since 2016. She currently chairs the compensation and organizational development…