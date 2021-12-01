Why founders shouldn’t cold-meet investors in a pitch

Your startup needs funds to cover 12-18 months of runway until you complete your next milestone. After you pitch, you could be the founder whose head swirls with questions like: How do investors see my business? Who are those investors? Why would they choose my startup? How do they make investment decisions? How do I make the business stronger? But if you already led customer discovery to nail down these types of questions with customers before you started selling, you could do the same thing with…