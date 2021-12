Anand Rathi Wealth’s initial public offer (IPO) will open for subscriptions on Thursday, December 2. The firm, which is a part of Mumbai-based financial services group Anand Rathi, is planning to raise Rs 660 crore with its IPO. On Tuesday (November 30), Anand Rathi Wealth revealed all the details, such as subscription dates, price band, and more, related to its IPOs.