Minnesota hospitals, facing rising Covid-19 cases and staff shortage, cut back on procedures again

Hospitalizations among Covid-19 patients rose above 1,500 in Minnesota on Monday alone, approaching an all-time record for the state and prompting hospitals to once again postpone surgeries and cut back on non-Covid admissions. The Star Tribune has a report on the latest Covid-19 numbers facing Minnesota hospitals, which now have nearly 7,600 hospitalized patients — down a bit from mid-November but still high enough to pressure the health system. And hospitalizations could rise again. Minnesota…