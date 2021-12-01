Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny named Spotify’s most-streamed artist globally, beating the likes of Taylor Swift and Drake

Spotify has today unveiled its annual 2021 Wrapped campaign and personalised user experience for more than 381 million users worldwide, unveiling the top artists, albums, songs, playlists and podcasts. With more than 9.1 billion streams this year on Spotify, Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny is the most-streamed artist of 2021. The second most-streamed artist – and most streamed female artist of the year [...]