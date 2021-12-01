Five Things for Wednesday, including supply chain pain and booster bottlenecks

Good morning. We enter the final month of 2021 with Five Things for Wednesday. This year's twist in the ongoing pandemic has been the growing logistics pain for companies struggling with supply shortages, unreliable shipping and rising costs. PBJ journalists checked in with companies in the region on how they are adapting. After months of health officials doing everything short of kidnapping to get people vaccinated, Oregonians are experiencing something usual of late. Once plentiful, vaccines…