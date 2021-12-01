Columbus real estate title startup raises nearly $25M from investors including Root, Opendoor

A former Root Insurance product manager has raised $24.6 million over the past year from venture capital firms, real estate tech giant Opendoor and her former employer for a startup to digitize the cumbersome real estate title process. Empora Title Inc. launched publicly from stealth mode Wednesday, announcing a $20 million Series A round to speed growth to markets nationwide. CEO Megan Harris founded the Columbus company in December 2020, leaving Root Inc. after one year developing user experience.…