Farmers market startup brings new shop to Lincoln Park

A Rhode Island startup that operates an online farmers market and delivery service is opening a new retail store in Chicago to help consumers access food from local farmers year-round. WhatsGood announced plans to open a shop in Lincoln Park that will feature things like grass-fed beef, pastured pork, free-range chicken, heritage turkeys and artisan cheeses from farms located within a three-hour drive of Chicago. The shop will have produce and other items from dozens of nearby farms, and it also…