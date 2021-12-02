Disney names board member Susan Arnold chairman to replace Iger

The Walt Disney Co. has named board member Susan Arnold chairman, replacing Bob Iger when he steps down at the end of the year. Arnold is a 14-year member of the Disney (NYSE: DIS) board who has served as its independent lead director since 2018. “Susan is an incredibly esteemed executive whose wealth of experience, unwavering integrity, and expert judgment have been invaluable to the company since she first joined the board in 2007,” Iger said in a statement. “Having most recently served…