7-Eleven has teamed up with Nuro to offer automated deliveres in Mountain View

Mountain View residents can now get convenience store items delivered to them by self-driving vehicles. Autonomous cars powered by technology from Nuro Inc. have begun making delivery runs for a 7-Eleven store in the South Bay city, the companies announced Wednesday. The partners are testing the service with a store located near Nuro's Mountain View headquarters, but if all goes well, they will be expanding far beyond that, said Cosimo Leopold, head of partnerships for Nuro. "The hope and the…