Rancho Cordova, California-based E-filliate Inc. is recalling about 301,800 units of DEWALT wireless earphones citing burn and fire risks, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said. The recall involves DEWALT Jobsite Pro Wireless Earphones, which have a black and yellow neckband with wired earbuds. According to the agency, the wireless earphones can overheat while charging or in use.