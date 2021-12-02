Report: How U.S. college, university boards stack up for diversity

Despite progress, college and university boards are still not representative of the students they serve, according to new research. People identifying as racial and ethnic minorities accounted for about 30% of board seats at public colleges and universities and 17% at private schools, according to a new report from the Association of Governing Boards of Universities and Colleges. Meanwhile, 41% of students at public institutions and 34.8% of students at private colleges identify as nonwhite. “We…