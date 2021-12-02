Davis retail software company Engage3 raises $35 million in private equity

Engage3, a Davis-based developer of analytics software for retail companies, has raised $35 million in a round of growth funding led by a new investor. The new round is led by Marina Del Rey-based Arrowroot Capital, a growth equity firm specializing in business-to-business software-as-a-service companies. Engage3 will use the funding to accelerate the growth of its price optimization software into more segments of retail and to expand into over 30 countries, Engage3 CEO Edris Bemanian told the…