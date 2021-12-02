Rhode Island Inno Approved: December Tech and Startup Events to Know About

Because Rhode Island is a veritable hive of cool people doing cool things and hiring personal assistants is expensive, we at Rhode Island Inno have established a curated calendar of statewide goings-on we think readers will enjoy — alllll in one spot. Look for new events listings every month, and don’t hesitate to let us know if there’s more (or less) of a type of event you’d like to hear more of. And! Don’t forget to check out our Events Directory for even more Ocean State happenings. Wednesday,…