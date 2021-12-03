More contagious than Delta: Omicron is first coronavirus variant that is able to crush immunity from earlier Covid infection, researchers in South Africa find
A new study in South Africa suggests this morning that the new Omicron variant has "substantial" ability to re-infect people who previously had Covid-19 simply because it is able to evade immunity systems in people's bodies. The study estimated that the risk of reinfection for November 1 to 27, when Omicron started circulating, was 2.39