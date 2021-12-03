Didi: China's ride-hailing giant starts NYSE delisting
China's rival to Uber has said it is leaving the New York stock exchange to seek a listing in Hong Kong. Beijing has been pressuring the company over data security.Full Article
China's government has been pressuring the company for months after the company went ahead with a US listing in the face of a..