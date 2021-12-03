From printing to coffee, this startup brings office amenities to the remote worker

PrintWithMe launched in 2014 as a way to make printing more accessible by bringing wireless printers to apartment buildings and cafes. The Chicago startup found its service in even more demand during Covid as workers could no longer rely on office printers, and now it has a new offering to bring another common office amenity back to the remote worker: coffee. PrintWithMe has launched SipWithMe, a coffee kiosk it's bringing to high-rise apartment buildings. It has so far opened machines at five…