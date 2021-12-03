EXPLAINER: 5 key takeaways from the November jobs report

WASHINGTON (AP) — At first glance, the November jobs report was a sour one.



U.S. employers added just 210,000 jobs. That was the lowest monthly gain since December — and not even half the total that economists had expected. It meant that hiring had decelerated even before the new omicron variant of the coronavirus has done any measurable damage to economy.



Yet the overall portrait that emerged from Friday's jobs report wasn’t nearly as dreary as the headline number suggested. The unemployment rate plunged from 4.6% to 4.2%, close to what economists consider full employment. And the Labor Department revised up its estimate of the hiring gains for September and October by a combined 82,000 jobs.



For months, America's job market has been steadily recovering from last year’s brief but intense pandemic recession. In March and April 2020, employers slashed 22 million jobs — a record loss, by far — as governments ordered lockdowns and consumers hunkered down at home to avoid infection.



Since then, employers have added back nearly 18.5 million jobs. Huge government spending and the widespread rollout of vaccines have nurtured economic activity back toward pre-pandemic norms.



Still, the United States remains 3.9 million jobs short of where things stood in February 2020. And there are fears that omicron will squeeze the economy by discouraging consumers from shopping and eating out and by forcing factories and ports to temporarily close, thereby worsening the bottlenecks in the production and shipment of goods.



Here are five takeaways from the November jobs report:



___



UNEMPLOYMENT FELL, AND FOR THE RIGHT REASONS



The drop in the unemployment rate was especially heartening.



The jobless rate can sometimes fall for the wrong reason — because people become so discouraged that they...