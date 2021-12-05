Pitt's ACC championship lands football team in Peach Bowl

The University of Pittsburgh Panthers football team will play in the Peach Bowl in Atlanta against Michigan State at 7 p.m. on Dec. 30. On Saturday, Pitt won its first conference title game to win the Atlantic Coast Conference, beating Wake Forest 45-21. The victory put Pitt in one of the Power 6 bowls, its first such appearance since making a BCS bowl appearance in the Fiesta Bowl against Utah after the 2004 season. Pitt (11-2) has its first 11-win season since doing it three straight seasons…

