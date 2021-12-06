Why you should think twice about some online MBA programs
Many business schools contract with online program management (OPM) companies for intensive student recruiting and other administrative services for online MBA programs. According to the Chronicle of Higher Education, a large share of tuition, often around 50 percent, is diverted to OPMs. This typically translates to $10,000–20,000 of the total MBA tuition. Since much of this spending is unrelated to teaching or improving the program’s overall quality, prospective students should consider avoiding…Full Article