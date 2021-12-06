EV maker Lucid crashes after disclosing SEC subpoena

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — Shares in the electric vehicle startup Lucid Group tumbled Monday after saying that said it had been subpoenaed by government regulators, apparently over the process by which it became a publicly-traded company last summer.



Lucid shares skidded 18% at the opening bell, and it dragged much of the EV sector down with it. Shares in Tesla fell 4% as did Fisker. Rivian and Nikola slipped almost 2%.



In a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the California company said an investigation by the SEC “appears to concern the business combination between the company and Atieva Inc. and certain projections and statements.”



Lucid, formerly known at Churchill Capital Corp. IV, began trading on NASDAQ in July after combining with Atieva, a so-called special purpose acquisition company. Commonly referred to as a “SPAC," they are used as a shortcut to go public, bypassing the lengthy and costly process of a traditional initial public offering.



SPACs — also called “blank-check companies” because they have no real business other than hunting for privately owned businesses to buy — exploded in popularity last year, and the furor reached a fever pitch early in 2021 when they were raising an average of $6 billion every week. SPACs offer investors a way to get into those exciting, potentially high-growth companies or companies or industries, and few sectors are as hot lately as electric vehicle makers.



Companies going the SPAC route often feel more license to highlight projections for big growth they’re expecting in the future, for example. In a traditional IPO, the company is limited to highlighting its past performance, not necessarily the greatest selling point for young startups that have little to show for in sales or profits.



Before the steep...