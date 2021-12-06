The boss of online mortgage lender Better.com has fired more than 900 employees on a Zoom call.Better.com CEO Vishal Garg abruptly announced the company was sacking about 9 per cent of its workforce during a webinar on Wednesday.Looking...Full Article
CEO of Better.com fires 900 workers on Zoom call before Christmas
More than 900 employees of better.com got the shock of their lives when they were laid off. The incident happened last Wednesday..