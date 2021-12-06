CEO of Better.com fires 900 workers on Zoom call before Christmas

CEO of Better.com fires 900 workers on Zoom call before Christmas

New Zealand Herald

Published

The boss of online mortgage lender Better.com has fired more than 900 employees on a Zoom call.Better.com CEO Vishal Garg abruptly announced the company was sacking about 9 per cent of its workforce during a webinar on Wednesday.Looking...

Full Article