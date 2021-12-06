Rohingya sue Facebook for £150bn over its role in Myanmar genocide
Rohingya victims of Myanmar's genocide in the UK and US are launching legal action against Facebook over its negligence towards hate speech.Full Article
The first-of-its-kind lawsuit brought by US refugees from Myanmar alleges Facebook fostered the 10-year genocide of Rohingya..