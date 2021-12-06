Wisconsin Inno's 2021 Gift Guide: 7 products to support new entrepreneurs this holiday season
Published
Milwaukee is full of local small business owners making products that could make great gifts, from the vendors at the Sherman Phoenix and Bronzeville Collective to downtown retailers like Mod Gen and the Milwaukee Public Market. There are also many entrepreneurs operating primarily online businesses without a physical storefront, many of which were started this year. Here are some local startups to consider buying from if you're looking to support a brand-new Milwaukee-area business this season. Hats…Full Article