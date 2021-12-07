Vision and dental benefits could be difference-makers in employee recruitment and retention

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed employee expectations about work in many ways, including their view of benefits. Research by the consulting firm LIMRA shows that employees now place greater importance on benefits and are examining their needs more closely. This has driven employees to add or increase benefits, with life insurance, medical insurance and dental insurance becoming the top three, LIMRA says. Seven of 10 employees say dental insurance is a must-have, according to MetLife’s 2021…