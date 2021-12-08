Allegiant Air adds nonstop route from Minneapolis/St. Paul to Knoxville, Tennessee

Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport's newest carrier, Allegiant Air, is adding a new nonstop route to eastern Tennessee ahead of spring break. Allegiant flights between MSP and McGhee Tyson Airport (TYS) in Knoxville, Tenn. are set to start running March 9, the Las Vegas-based discount airline announced Tuesday as part of a nine-route expansion across its growing network. Allegiant launched at MSP in October, with nonstop routes to Asheville Regional Airport in North Carolina and Punta Gorda…