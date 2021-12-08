PBS host to move to NBC News

Yamiche Alcindor, a renowned White House reporter for PBS, is moving soon to a similar role at NBC News. She announced the move as Variety reported it Tuesday. NBC News is bolstering its reporting ranks as it expands news programming to its streaming network, Peacock, with NBC News Now. Alcindor recently was named to host the PBS news show, "Washington Week." Before that, she was one of the toughest reporters on the White House beat during the Trump administration. She had made appearances on…