Breaking down Charlotte’s 2021 Q3 industrial market with Khaliid Scott

We asked JLL Charlotte research analyst Khaliid Scott for his thoughts on what’s happening in Charlotte’s industrial market, and the trends to look out for in 2022. Q: What’s the overall headline from the quarter? Tenant demand is unlike anything we have ever seen – supply of most size segments remain very tight but construction activity within the market is at an all-time high so we’re hopeful that we’ll be able to meet the growing demand. With that said, there continues to be…