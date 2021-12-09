What Elizabeth Holmes had to say at her trial: 5 takeaways

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Once-lionized entrepreneur Elizabeth Holmes wrapped up seven days of testimony in her criminal fraud trial Wednesday, having largely used the time to defend her actions as CEO of the startup Theranos. The company she founded had soared on the promise of innovative blood-testing technology only to crash in a sordid display of failure and alleged deceit.



Holmes alternately took responsibility for her missteps as CEO and cast herself as the abused victim of her former lover and business partner Sunny Balwani. She also repeatedly said she couldn't recall her actions at key points even when confronted with internal documents including her own emails.



Here are five takeaways from the trial to help you catch up as both sides prepare for closing arguments next week, after which the case will be in the hands of the jury.



ALLEGATIONS OF RAPE AND ABUSE



Holmes’ pivotal moment came last week when she revealed that she had been raped during her freshman year at Stanford University, a traumatic event that she testified was later exploited by Balwani, the company's chief operating officer.



She depicted herself as a tortured soul who was ruthlessly manipulated by Balwani, a previously successful technology entrepreneur nearly 20 years her senior.



After presenting a terse, handwritten instruction guide that she said Balwani demanded she follow, Holmes testified that he managed everything from her diet to her friendships. Far worse, Holmes claimed that Balwani abused her emotionally and sexually during their 11 -year stealth romantic relationship, which continued while they ran Theranos together from 2009 until she ousted Balwani from the company in May 2016.



Holmes' self-depiction as Balwani's pawn represented a radical departure from the image she had carefully crafted for the media and in public...