Verizon expands 5G business internet to Jacksonville

Verizon has expanded its 5G internet to home and business customers in Jacksonville, making it one of about 60 cities in the country to have access to the service. The New York-based wireless network operator says the expansion of its 5G Home and 5G Business internet service will provide customers with an alternative to cable internet. With the expansion, Jacksonville is one of 59 5G Business cities and among 62 5G Home cities. Dayton, Ohio, also was included in the expansion announcement. 5G…