Best Buy CEO Corie Barry: 'We doubled down on our purpose' during pandemic

Throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, Best Buy Co. Inc. has become even more zealous about its goal of enriching lives through technology, and it's attempting to do that in the way it serves customers, as well as how it supports employees. “We actually doubled down on our purpose and we just said, ‘This is our moment to try to help people genuinely live better lives [through technology] and we're gonna find the most creative ways to do it,' " CEO Corie Barry said during the Minneapolis/St. Paul…