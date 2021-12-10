For this family, running a Christmas tree business accidentally became a way of life

Eric and Lisa Hoffner weren't exactly looking to own a Christmas tree farm when they purchased their property in California's Los Gatos hills in 1999. The year before, the couple had sold their Bay Area home and bought a one-way ticket to South Africa. Once there, they purchased a Range Rover and traversed Sub-Saharan Africa. Lisa, a wildlife photographer, took pictures of wildebeests jumping into rivers and cheetahs hunting antelopes and documented the plight of orphan elephants. "It was the most…