Durham adtech firm raises $10M as head count climbs

An advertising technology firm in Durham has disclosed a $10 million fundraise, money its CEO said will fuel more jobs. Kevel, a firm with an infrastructure platform used by companies such as Ticketmaster and Yelp (NYSE: YELP), disclosed Thursday that it had closed on the capital from investors such as Fulcrum Equity Partners and existing backers. The company's technology works to allow businesses to build and monetize their own custom ad servers. The goal is to seamlessly integrate native…