GM venture picks Michigan for 3rd US-based EV battery plant

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors and a joint venture partner plan to build an electric vehicle battery factory in Lansing, Michigan, which would be their third such factory in the U.S.



The companies' plans were revealed in documents posted on the city's website Friday. They say that the plant will cost up to $2.5 billion and employ as many as 1,700 workers.



The plant would be built on the site of GM's Lansing Delta Township Assembly factory, which has been annexed by the city.



A joint venture between GM and LG Energy Solution called Ultium Cells LLC will build the factory. The plans were revealed in documents detailing a “Renaissance Zone” program.



The selection is a big win for Michigan, which missed out on three Ford Motor Co. battery factories and an electric vehicle assembly plant that were placed in Kentucky and Tennessee.



The documents say the joint venture is obligating itself to investment and job creation. It says the building would be about 2.5 million square feet (230,000 square meters) with two-thirds being a “clean room” environment for battery cell manufacturing.



“The machinery and equipment consists of electrode mixing, coating, assembly and formation areas,” the documents say.



The plant’s first year of operation would be in 2025. It would start with 750 workers, with 1,700 sometime in 2028.



GM would not comment specifically on the plant's location, but said it was developing business cases “for potential future investments in Michigan.” The company said it is discussing incentives with local officials.



“These projects are not approved and securing all available incentives will be critical for any business case to continue moving forward,” spokesman Dan Flores said. “I’m not going to speculate on the timing of when GM leadership will make a decision on...