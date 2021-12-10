SnapIT’s model of growing tech talent drives momentum and expansion to OP office

SnapIT Solutions’ model for building a tech talent pipeline is building momentum for the Overland Park-based IT solutions and training company. SnapIT’s tech training courses range from five to nine weeks and cover topics such as project management, IT support, software development and cybersecurity. In 2017, SnapIT trained 14 students, and last year, it trained more than 500. Since 2019, its employee base also has ballooned from 10 full-time employees to 52. That growth spurred SnapIT to…