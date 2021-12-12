US tornado outbreak: Amazon warehouse collapse in Illinois leaves six dead
Illinois Fire department said that the walls on both sides of the Amazon warehouse "collapsed inward" and the roof of the building collapsed downward.Full Article
Watch VideoA monstrous tornado, carving a track that could rival the longest on record, ripped across the middle of the U.S. in a..
At least six people have been confirmed dead after part of an Amazon warehouse in Edwardsville, Illinois, collapsed Friday night,..