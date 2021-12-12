Omicron Electronics calls latest virus variant an 'unfortunate coincidence'

An Austrian corporation with U.S. offices in Houston and Waltham, Massachusetts, has gone the way of Corona beer-maker Anheuser-Busch InBev and Delta Air Lines Inc. before it: Its name is now inextricably linked to Covid-19. Omicron Electronics Corp. USA traces its name back 40 years when founder Rainer Aberer decided to name his company after a letter of the Greek alphabet to denote the company's technical and mathematical expertise. Omicron (the company) is a global electrical supplier, selling…